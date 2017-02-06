

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





The city of Cambridge says it’s ready to keep roads safe during the freezing rain event expected early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada is warning that several hours of sustained freezing rain could hit the region beginning early in the morning.

The city says plans for road clearing are in place to contend with the strike by 185 outside workers.

“Our contingency plan is in place, and for as long as we need to keep that contingency plan going. Our goal is to ensure that the citizens of Cambridge are able to travel around our community in a safe manner,” said Hardy Bromberg, Deputy City Manager.

Outside workers have been off the job since early Thursday.

The city says qualified and licensed managers and supervisors, as well as some contract workers, will be operating snow plows and salt trucks on Tuesday, and while the strike continues.

“Typically the city staff will be doing the salting routes. In this case we have a number of non-unionized staff who meet our safety requirements that can operate the salters,” Bromberg said.

In total, nine salting trucks will be out on the roads, which is typical for an ice event in the city.

Trucks will be out overnight and contracted workers will take over just before the morning.

Main and secondary roads will be treated first and as per protocol, side streets will be sanded later in the day.

With reporting by Marc Venema.