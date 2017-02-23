Featured
Cambridge inside workers to vote on tentative deal
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 7:05AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 7:40AM EST
A tentative deal has been reached between the City of Cambridge and striking inside workers.
A spokesperson for the city of Cambridge says an agreement was reached around 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
City council and union members are expected to vote on the offer sometime Thursday.
If the deal is ratified, the city believes all city services will be back to normal Friday.
No details on the deal will not be released until it has been voted on.
