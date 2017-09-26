Featured
Cambridge house fire damage pegged at $100K
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Officials said it was an electrical fire that cause around $100,000 in damage to a Cambridge home Monday evening.
Fire crews were called to a home on Sherring Street in Preston just after 6 p.m.
The homeowner had to be assessed by emergency personnel for minor injuries.
No one else was home at the time of the fire.
Officials said most of the damage was inside the home in the basement.