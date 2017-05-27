Featured
Cambridge fundraiser gets men to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”
Police Chief Bryan Larkin runs in heels at the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser. (May 27, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 3:32PM EDT
It’s not something usually seen on the streets of Cambridge.
Dozens of men, wearing red high heels, strutting down the sidewalk.
“The walk is slow,” said Chris Vigna. “It’s a little painful. But it’s a great cause so it’s worth a few minutes of pain.”
The men were participants in the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” fundraiser for the YMCA.
The event not only raises money, but creates awareness surrounding inequality and violence against women.
After the walk the men got something most women would love at the end of a long day – a foot massage.
“That was more pain than I’m accustomed to on my feet,” said Garrett Gauthier.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- GRCA, public health no longer testing beaches for bacteria
- Motorcyclist injured in crash near Winterbourne
- 250 gallons of used motor oil spills, hazmat team called to clean it up
- One man dead, another suffers stab wounds after disturbance in Beaverton
- Cambridge fundraiser gets men to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”