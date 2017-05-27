

CTV Kitchener





It’s not something usually seen on the streets of Cambridge.

Dozens of men, wearing red high heels, strutting down the sidewalk.

“The walk is slow,” said Chris Vigna. “It’s a little painful. But it’s a great cause so it’s worth a few minutes of pain.”

The men were participants in the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” fundraiser for the YMCA.

The event not only raises money, but creates awareness surrounding inequality and violence against women.

After the walk the men got something most women would love at the end of a long day – a foot massage.

“That was more pain than I’m accustomed to on my feet,” said Garrett Gauthier.