

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man who started making crystal meth in his home was sentenced Monday, as was his partner.

Cuong Vo and Trang Dang were arrested in December 2015 after police raided their home on Biscayne Drive in Cambridge.

The raid stretched over multiple days, as police dismantled and removed a meth lab in the common-law couple’s basement.

Both Vo and Dang had pleaded guilty to producing crystal meth and possessing it for the purpose of trafficking. They explained that Vo was the driving force behind the operation, with Dang helping him out from time to time.

The couple’s lawyers and the Crown had jointly recommended prison sentences of nine years for Vo and four years for Dang.

Justice Andrew Goodman accepted that recommendation. With credit for time already spent in custody, Vo has about 6.5 years left to serve of his sentence, and Dang has a little less than four years to serve of hers.

Goodman said the lengthy sentences were in part due to the home’s proximity to a public school and daycare centre.

He also had a message for Vo, who says he started the meth lab as a way of supporting his own drug addiction.

“I really hope you get past this addiction,” the judge told him.

Vo had a prior drug conviction from the 1990s, while Dang had no criminal record prior to the discovery of the meth lab.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa