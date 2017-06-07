

CTV Kitchener





A $100-million redevelopment project in Cambridge could get its final approval next week.

City councillors are expected to vote June 15 on the plan to build what has been dubbed the Gaslight District between Glebe Street and Grand Avenue in the Galt core.

The property is currently home to the Southworks outlet mall and the former Tiger Brand factory.

The redevelopment plan calls for two new residential towers, each about 20 storeys high, as well as a large public square.

Tuesday night, councillors heard from a number of residents voicing concerns about the loss of historic buildings and the height of the towers slated to replace them.