Before Cambridge can see Highway 401 carrying 10 lanes of traffic through the city, it will have to endure some construction disruptions.

Widening work has been underway since 2015 between the Highway 8 and Hespeler Road interchanges. That project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2018.

Also next year, crews will move to Franklin Boulevard. That work will require the highway bridge over Franklin to be replaced.

Between 2019 and 2021, the work will including replacing the Hespeler Road bridge, reconstructing the interchanges at Hespeler and Franklin, and expanding the commuter parking lot at Townline.

The new Franklin Boulevard bridge will include facilities for cyclists and pedestrians to cross the highway.

Once complete, there will be five lanes of traffic in each direction on the 401 through Cambridge, including high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction.