Just like in the rest of Waterloo Region, house sale prices in Cambridge and North Dumfries are once again climbing.

The Cambridge Association of Realtors revealed Monday that there had been 151 home sales in the area in October – roughly level with September’s activity, and a 21 per cent decrease from October 2016.

The decreased was more pronounced in townhouses, as detached home sale volume decreased by less than 10 per cent.

According to the association, the sales volume was slightly below the area’s 10-year average for October.

It was a different story when it came to prices. The average freehold sale price rose 16 per cent year over year to $466,638, while the average detached home sale price rose by more than 12 per cent, to $484,055.

Last week, the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors released figures showing that the average October sale price in the rest of the region was $454,398, up by 11 per cent over October 2016.