Cambridge affordable housing development breaks ground
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held at the site of a future affordable housing development on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 5:35PM EDT
Monday marked the ceremonial kickoff to construction of a new affordable housing development in Cambridge.
Federal, provincial and municipal officials were on hand to break ground at 175 Hespeler Road, just south of Munch Avenue.
The site will be home to a five-storey building containing 34 apartments.
The federal and provincial governments put a combined $4.2 million toward the project.
