Featured
Caledonia residents shocked by graphic graffiti, vandalism
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 8:31PM EDT
A serial spray-painter has left graffiti on homes, vehicles and even mailboxes in Caledonia.
The images include male genitalia, a swastika, and obscene words.
But the vandals have gone beyond graffiti.
“Tires slashed and paint on cars,” says Martin Rummerfield, whose home was tagged. “Then I find there were over 30 [incidents] altogether.”
OPP say there have been multiple cases reported across Haldimand County.
Councillor Craig Grice says crews will be sent out to clean up municipal property, including stop signs and mailboxes.
But residents are frustrated that they’ll be responsible for the cost to remove those vulgar words and images.
With reporting by Leena Latafat
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Stratford Festival reaches attendance milestone, records 4th straight surplus
- Police investigating 'suspicious' death in Brampton
- Man wanted for first-degree murder arrested at Ambassador Bridge
- Toronto considering bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Two cases of police misconduct arising out of G20 summit set for review