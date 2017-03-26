

A serial spray-painter has left graffiti on homes, vehicles and even mailboxes in Caledonia.

The images include male genitalia, a swastika, and obscene words.

But the vandals have gone beyond graffiti.

“Tires slashed and paint on cars,” says Martin Rummerfield, whose home was tagged. “Then I find there were over 30 [incidents] altogether.”

OPP say there have been multiple cases reported across Haldimand County.

Councillor Craig Grice says crews will be sent out to clean up municipal property, including stop signs and mailboxes.

But residents are frustrated that they’ll be responsible for the cost to remove those vulgar words and images.

With reporting by Leena Latafat