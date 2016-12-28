

CTV Kitchener





Police are asking the public for help figuring out how a dead, caged dog ended up near the Thames River.

Oxford County OPP say the female dog was found Tuesday near the riverbank off the 15th Line in Zorra Township, just south of Thamesford.

It’s not clear how long she had been there for.

Police say the dog is brindle-coloured, and was found in a black wire cage wearing a silver, metal collar.

There was also a red-and-white blanket with a floral pattern in the cage.