

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say passersby came to the aid of a woman who went into distress while swimming in Lake Erie.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says the 33-year-old woman and a six-year-old child were swimming in the lake at Long Point, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say she went into distress as she attempted to make her way back to shore.

Sanchuk says witnesses went to her aid and pulled her out of the water and immediately began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, probably saving her life.

He says the child, who was wearing a personal flotation device, was scared, but OK.

The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

"Young children or non-swimmers should always wear a PFD while in the water in case they become in distress," Sanchuk said Thursday. "This can make the difference between surviving, or not."