

CTV Kitchener





A woman and her dogs were saved from a burning vehicle by a passing motorist.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Highway 6 in Chatsworth, south of Owen Sound.

Grey County OPP say the woman lost control of her SUV, which ended up leaving the highway, hitting a fence and a tree, and catching fire after ending up in a ditch.

Another driver saw the fire and stopped his vehicle. Hearing the woman yelling from inside the vehicle, he pulled her and two dogs to safety before emergency crews arrived.

While the 33-year-old SUV driver was not hurt, she was arrested for impaired driving. Police say tests found that her blood-alcohol limit was more than double the legal limit.