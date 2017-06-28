

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo regional police say a bylaw enforcement officer was stabbed with a screwdriver in downtown Kitchener Wednesday.

Police say it happened around 11 a.m. at the city of Kitchener parking garage on Ontario Street.

According to regional police, a 41-year-old Kitchener man was breaking into parked cars and stealing items when he was confronted by a bylaw enforcement officer and that’s when an altercation broke out.

Police say the officer was stabbed and suffered minor injuries to his elbow and that’s when they say the Kitchener man took off on foot. However police were able to locate and arrest him a short time later.

He’s facing eight charges, including assault causing bodily harm, theft, and possession of a weapon.