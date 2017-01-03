Featured
By noon today, top CEOs will earn Canadian average annual wage
Candice Malcolm, spokeswoman for the non-profit advocacy group, says Ontario's debt has doubled under 10 years of Liberal rule to $272.8 billion, which cost nearly $11 billion this year just to pay the interest.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 7:40AM EST
A Canadian think tank says the Top 100 CEOs of public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange received six per cent more in total compensation in 2015, and averaged about 9.5 million dollars each.
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says that works out to 193 times the average industrial wage of just over 49 thousand dollars.
The report's author says the widening gap in income inequality will become evident just hours from now.
It says Canada's highest-paid CEOs will earn more than the average working person's income for all of 2017 just before noon today.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.