

The Canadian Press





A Canadian think tank says the Top 100 CEOs of public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange received six per cent more in total compensation in 2015, and averaged about 9.5 million dollars each.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says that works out to 193 times the average industrial wage of just over 49 thousand dollars.

The report's author says the widening gap in income inequality will become evident just hours from now.

It says Canada's highest-paid CEOs will earn more than the average working person's income for all of 2017 just before noon today.