

CTV Kitchener





OPP officers in Oxford County say they want to hear from the rightful owners of two bundles of cash found over the Christmas weekend.

Police say the first bundle was discovered on Saturday, having been left in an ATM at the Bank of Montreal branch on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg.

Although the person who found it waited for half an hour to see if anyone would claim it, nobody showed up.

The second bundle was found Monday, on the sidewalk outside the ONroute service centre along the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Ingersoll.

More than $250 in American money was found outside the service centre, police say, while more than $250 in Canadian money was left in the ATM.

Police typically do not release exact amounts of cash found in cases like these, as keeping that information to themselves can help them determine whether someone claiming the money is the rightful owner.

Anyone with information about either find is asked to give police a call at 519-688-6540.