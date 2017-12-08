

A worker at the Bruce nuclear plant near Tiverton was critically injured by fire while drilling a hole in a generator.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Labour, the employee was one of several performing maintenance on the generator in February 2016.

Ministry inspectors found that the fire had started because of hydrogen being released from the generator and coming into contact with the motor of the drill. While the generator’s manufacturer was aware of this issue and recommended measures to avoid the fire, the workers were not aware of any of this.

Bruce Power was convicted of failing to acquaint workers with a workplace hazard, and fined $110,000 for the breach of Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.