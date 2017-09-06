

CTV Kitchener





Two brothers are facing charges of racing their vehicles after being stopped by the same police officer on the same night.

That night in question is Aug. 23. According to Huron County OPP, it started around 8:30 p.m. when a pickup truck was pulled over on Amberley Road (also known as Road 86) in the Wingham area.

A radar device had allegedly tracked the vehicle at more than 50 km/h above the 80 km/h speed limit.

Its 16-year-old driver was charged with racing, which meant his licence and vehicle were taken away for a week.

Police say the boy then called his brother for a ride.

A little over an hour later, police say, the boy’s 18-year-old brother was pulled over by the same police officer on Donnybrook Line.

He too was charged with racing, and he too lost his vehicle and driver’s licence for seven days.