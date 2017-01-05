

CTV Kitchener





By the end of the year, Brick Brewing will have moved all of its operations under one roof.

The company announced Thursday that it is embarking on a $4-million expansion of its facility on Bingeman Centre Drive in Kitchener.

Once the expansion is complete, the company will cease its current operations in Formosa, near Walkerton, and put that entire business – including a 10-acre property, its Formosa Springs and Red Baron beer brands, and all beermaking equipment on-site – up for sale.

Brick’s Kitchener plant underwent a major expansion in 2015, so it could host the brewing activity that it had been doing in uptown Waterloo for 31 years.

“Given that the Formosa site began producing beer in 1870, it would be wonderful to see a new owner continue that rich history of brewing,” Brick president George Croft said in a press release.

Company officials say the move will help them improve their efficiency and competitiveness.

As of 2015, Brick Brewing employed 130 people in Kitchener. The company says 18 people currently work at its Formosa site.