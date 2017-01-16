

Police have a description of a suspect they want to talk to in connection with a shooting in Brantford that sent a man to hospital.

“Our suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’5’’ in height, with a stocky build. He was wearing dark clothing,” said Cst. Laura Collier of the Brantford Police Service.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car outside a Colborne St. motel early Sunday morning in the area between Murray St. and Kiwanis Way.

The victim remains in hospital in Hamilton in stable condition and has been interviewed by police.

There is no confirmation on exactly how many times the victim was shot, but police say he was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle outside the motel when he was struck multiple times in the upper leg.

Police say there had been an altercation between the 20 year old and the suspect before the gunplay began.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the shooting, taking the victim to a Brantford hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they believe this was a targeted attack and are asking anyone with information to contact the investigating detective at 519-756-7050 ext. 2206 or call Crime Stoppers.

With reporting from Allison Tanner