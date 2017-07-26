

One person has been arrested following an early morning assault in Brantford on Wednesday.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to Queen Street Dalhousie Street for the report of a person armed with a ‘club-like’ weapon.

Three people sustained injuries as a result of blunt force trauma and two of them were taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries. Multiple people were involved.

Police said the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Just before 6 a.m., police said they arrested the suspect.