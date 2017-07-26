Featured
Brantford police make arrest following assault that sent 2 to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 8:33AM EDT
One person has been arrested following an early morning assault in Brantford on Wednesday.
Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to Queen Street Dalhousie Street for the report of a person armed with a ‘club-like’ weapon.
Three people sustained injuries as a result of blunt force trauma and two of them were taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries. Multiple people were involved.
Police said the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Just before 6 a.m., police said they arrested the suspect.
