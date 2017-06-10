Featured
Brantford police arrest 31-year-old for child porn
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017
Brantford police have arrested a 31-year-old man for child pornography.
The Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a home on Terrace Hill Thursday morning.
Police said they seized a computer.
The man is facing six charges.
