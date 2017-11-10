

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man missing for six months has been found dead, police say.

Andrew Osborne was last seen on May 10. He left his home, telling his 13-year-old son that he was going for a walk.

Surveillance footage later picked him up in the area of Brant Avenue and Church Street in Brantford, but the trail grew cold from there.

His disappearance sparked a massive police search, including the use of ATVs and a drone.

Brantford police say human remains found earlier this week behind a business on Sherwood Drive have been identified as belonging to Osborne.

His death is not considered suspicious.