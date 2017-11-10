Featured
Brantford man missing since May found dead
Andrew Osborne was last seen leaving his home on May 10, 2017. (Brantford Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 3:26PM EST
A Brantford man missing for six months has been found dead, police say.
Andrew Osborne was last seen on May 10. He left his home, telling his 13-year-old son that he was going for a walk.
Surveillance footage later picked him up in the area of Brant Avenue and Church Street in Brantford, but the trail grew cold from there.
His disappearance sparked a massive police search, including the use of ATVs and a drone.
Brantford police say human remains found earlier this week behind a business on Sherwood Drive have been identified as belonging to Osborne.
His death is not considered suspicious.