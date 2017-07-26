Featured
Brantford man facing new child luring charge
A Brantford man already charged with two counts of child luring has seen a third offence added to his tally.
The 29-year-old man was first arrested in late June, after a search warrant was executed at a building on Elizabeth Street.
Brantford Police said at the time that the charges related to a sexually explicit conversation between the man and two girls.
On Tuesday, the man was arrested again and charged with a third count of child luring.
According to police, the latest charge related to a separate conversation with a 17-year-old girl in May, during which the man allegedly offered the girl money in exchange for sexual services.
Police say the man is out of custody on strict conditions.
