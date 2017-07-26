

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man already charged with two counts of child luring has seen a third offence added to his tally.

The 29-year-old man was first arrested in late June, after a search warrant was executed at a building on Elizabeth Street.

Brantford Police said at the time that the charges related to a sexually explicit conversation between the man and two girls.

On Tuesday, the man was arrested again and charged with a third count of child luring.

According to police, the latest charge related to a separate conversation with a 17-year-old girl in May, during which the man allegedly offered the girl money in exchange for sexual services.

Police say the man is out of custody on strict conditions.