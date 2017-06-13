Featured
Brantford man charged with robbery and public indecency
One person was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after being the victim of a robbery.
Brantford Police say the robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Monday at the Icomm Drive skate park.
They say the 58-year-old victim knew the man who threw them to the ground and took his phone.
Although the man left the skate park before police arrived, police say officers were able to track him down at Harmony Square about an hour later.
The man, who was allegedly urinating in an alleyway, was placed under arrest.
A 28-year-old Brantford man is charged with robbery, public indecency and breach of probation.
The 58 year old was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
