Brantford man accused of child luring
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 10:32AM EDT
A Brantford man is in custody after allegedly trying to lure two girls in that city.
Brantford Police say the 29-year-old man was arrested Friday on two counts of child luring.
A search warrant had been executed three days earlier at a building on Elizabeth Street, near Terrace Hill and St. Paul avenues, in connection with the case.
The man is accused of having a sexually explicit conversation with two girls in April.
