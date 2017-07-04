

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man is in custody after allegedly trying to lure two girls in that city.

Brantford Police say the 29-year-old man was arrested Friday on two counts of child luring.

A search warrant had been executed three days earlier at a building on Elizabeth Street, near Terrace Hill and St. Paul avenues, in connection with the case.

The man is accused of having a sexually explicit conversation with two girls in April.