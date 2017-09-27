

CTV Kitchener





A fire that caused significant damage to a home in Brantford’s south end is being treated as suspicious.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday on Mount Pleasant Road in the city’s Tutela Heights neighbourhood.

Nobody was home when crews arrived at the scene. A plume of black smoke could be seen coming from the front of the house.

Police say the fire is being investigated as an arson, and anyone with information is encouraged to give them a call.