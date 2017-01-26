

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A section of a main thoroughfare in Brantford was closed Thursday morning after a cyclist was struck.

Police say a bicycle was struck just before 6:30 a.m. on Wayne Gretzky Parkway near Henry Street.

The cyclist was sent to hospital in Hamilton with unspecified injuries.

The northbound lanes of Wayne Gretzky Parkway, between Henry Street and Elgin Street, were closed down for the investigation and were expected to remain closed until noon Thursday.

No details on how the crash occured or whether charges pending were available Thursday morning.