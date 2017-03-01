Featured
Brant County man killed as vehicle hits hydro pole
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 11:52AM EST
A 64-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle collision west of Brantford.
Brant County OPP say Dennis Pokonzie of Brant County was the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck that crashed into a hydro pole,
It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 53 in Cathcart, near the western edge of the county.
Pokonzie was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
