A 64-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle collision west of Brantford.

Brant County OPP say Dennis Pokonzie of Brant County was the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck that crashed into a hydro pole,

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 53 in Cathcart, near the western edge of the county.

Pokonzie was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.