Police are looking for help from the public as they investigate a sexual assault in a Kitchener park.

Waterloo Regional Police say a stranger approached two boys in Breithaupt Park and sexually assaulted one of them.

The boy was not physically injured in the assault.

Police describe the man as being white, 5’9” and approximately 40 years old, with white or blond hair, which is short on the sides and spiky up top, a thing face and pronounced cheekbones.

He was seen wearing a large, grey navy coat, blue jeans and large sunglasses, and may walk with a limp.

He was last seen leaving Breithaupt Park on foot shortly before 3:40 p.m. Thursday.