Boy killed following farming accident in Linwood
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 10:40PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 7, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Police have confirmed a young boy is dead after a tragic accident at a rural property in Linwood Thursday evening.
Multiple crews were on scene at the property on Lichty Road for several hours for a call that initially came in around 7 p.m.
Ornge air ambulance says they were dispatched to the area but then later called off.
Police said a family owns the industrial buildings where the incident happened and live on the farm adjacent to the property.
Police are calling the incident a workplace incident and are not releasing the name or age of the child.
The ministry of labour is investigating.
