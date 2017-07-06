

CTV Kitchener





Police have confirmed a young boy is dead after a tragic accident at a rural property in Linwood Thursday evening.

Multiple crews were on scene at the property on Lichty Road for several hours for a call that initially came in around 7 p.m.

Ornge air ambulance says they were dispatched to the area but then later called off.

Police said a family owns the industrial buildings where the incident happened and live on the farm adjacent to the property.

Police are calling the incident a workplace incident and are not releasing the name or age of the child.

The ministry of labour is investigating.