A 12-year-old boy hit by a transport truck while riding his bicycle on Wednesday morning remains in serious condition.

The accident happened at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Can-Amera Parkway.

A Go-Fund-Me campaign has been started for the boy who has now been identified as Boston Woods.

According to a spokesperson for the campaign, the boy suffered broken bones, ruptured organs and internal bleeding.

He’s already undergone at least one surgery.

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing their investigation.

No charges have been laid.