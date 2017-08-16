

CTV Kitchener





A 12-year-old boy was hit by a transport truck during rush hour Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Can-Amera Parkway around 10 a.m., shutting down a stretch of Can-Amera.

The boy was riding his bicycle with a friend northbound on Hespeler.

The two boys were crossing the intersection when a tractor trailer hit one of the boys while making a right-hand turn onto Can-Amera.

The other boy made it across the street safely.

An hour later a bicycle remained in the middle of the road and blood could be seen a short distance away.

The boy was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and then transported to an out-of-town trauma centre.

The eastbound lanes on Can-Amera will remain closed for several hours as police continue their investigation.