Boy hit by transport truck in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 11:09AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 16, 2017 6:26PM EDT
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a transport truck during rush hour Wednesday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Can-Amera Parkway around 10 a.m., shutting down a stretch of Can-Amera.
The boy was riding his bicycle with a friend northbound on Hespeler.
The two boys were crossing the intersection when a tractor trailer hit one of the boys while making a right-hand turn onto Can-Amera.
The other boy made it across the street safely.
An hour later a bicycle remained in the middle of the road and blood could be seen a short distance away.
The boy was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and then transported to an out-of-town trauma centre.
The eastbound lanes on Can-Amera will remain closed for several hours as police continue their investigation.