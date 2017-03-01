

The Canadian Press





A Newfoundland family is upset after a young boy was denied a gold medal in bowling due to the shade of his pants.

Todd Powell of Conception Bay South says his seven-year-old son Grayson participated in a provincial mixed B combo tournament at the St. Pat's bowling lanes in St. John's on the weekend.

The team was told before the tournament that black pants were required, but Powell says the best he could come up with on short notice was a pair of black faded jeans.

The father says that no official from Youth Bowling Canada indicated to him that the faded jeans were unacceptable.

In a Facebook posting, the father says he can't understand why someone complained to bowling officials.

"To the parent or coach who complained about the colour of pants, you must be very proud your team won," he said.

"Children do not care what colour pants another child wears. They are there to have fun and enjoy the sport."

He says the children were on the lanes waiting for their medals when he was called into a room and given the news that his son had been disqualified.

Powell says such technicalities should have been taken care of before the tournament.