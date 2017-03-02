Newfoundland and Labrador's Youth Bowling Council will award a seven-year-old boy and his bowling team gold medals after all, after the team was denied the win for wearing the wrong coloured pants.

Todd Powell of Conception Bay South vented about his son Grayson's disqualification from a provincial tournament his team won in St. John's last weekend.

The bowling council took issue with his son's faded black jeans, instead of the required black pants.

The council has apologized and says the team's victory will be recognized at a special gold-medal ceremony.