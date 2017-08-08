

CTV Kitchener





Both drivers have been charged after a crash on Tuesday afternoon where a minivan rolled over at a busy intersection in Cambridge.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Hespeler Road and Bishop Street, shutting down the northbound lanes on Hespeler for nearly five hours as officers investigated.

The impact left the van on its roof, with its airbags deployed and its windows shattered.

A 29-year-old Cambridge woman was driving northbound on Hespeler when she collided with the minivan, driven by a 25-year-old Cambridge woman, going south and attempting to turn left.

The driver of the minivan was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both cars were destroyed as a result of the crash. Police say alcohol was not a factor.

One driver has been charged with careless driving and the other with not turning safely.