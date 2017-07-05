

CTV Kitchener





A unique program at the Wellington County Library is allowing patrons to borrow free high-speed internet.

The program allows people to borrow Wi-Fi hotspots and access unlimited high-speed internet.

The small device can be taken home for a seven day check-out period.

Information services librarian Jessica Veldman says it’s often difficult to access high-speed internet in rural areas.

The program is also beneficial to students and those who can’t afford an internet connection.

“Whether it’s because they can’t do their job searches because they don’t have the access and they have to come to the library,” says Veldman. “Now they can take it home.”

The two year project launched last year and was funded by a provincial grant.

Recently, the program won an award in Chicago for innovative international library projects.

“It’s nice to be recognized for a project that serves our community so well,” says Veldman. “Public libraries adapt to what our communities need from us.”

The Wellington County Library plans on running the program until February.