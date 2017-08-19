

CTV Kitchener





The body of Douglas Hill has been found near London.

OPP confirmed the identification after human remains were discovered Wednesday on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation near London.

The 48-year-old Brantford man disappeared on June 24th.

During their investigation police said they had reason to believe Hill had been killed.

Four people have already been charged in connection to the case. A 17-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge, while three others have been charged with accessory after the fact.

“I would like to personally thank all of the citizens that provided information to investigators to bring this incident to a successful conclusion,” said Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers in a press release. “We located Douglas Hill and it is my hopes that this will bring some resolution to his family.”