

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The body found in the Grand River near Kitchener’s Freeport Bridge on New Year’s Day belongs to a Waterloo man, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police said Sunday that they had been contacted by a person who saw something in the river.

They have not released the man’s name, but they did say Wednesday that he is 49 years old and a Waterloo resident.

“Out of respect for the family, we’re not releasing the name of the individual that was recovered,” said Insp. Mike Haffner.

“It’s still an unfortunate set of circumstances.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the man’s death, and want to hear from anyone with information that could help their investigation.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, police said.

With reporting by Victoria Levy