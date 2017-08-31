

CTV Kitchener





Police say they have identified the person who was found dead at the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge.

They say the person is a 53-year-old man with ties to Kitchener and Cambridge. His name has not been made public.

The body was discovered Tuesday morning by a city worker who was watering flowers near the dam.

Emergency crews were called in to remove it from the area.

Police say they are still investigating how the man died and how he ended up at the dam.