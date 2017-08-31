Featured
Body found at Parkhill Dam identified
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 31, 2017 12:27PM EDT
Police say they have identified the person who was found dead at the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge.
They say the person is a 53-year-old man with ties to Kitchener and Cambridge. His name has not been made public.
The body was discovered Tuesday morning by a city worker who was watering flowers near the dam.
Emergency crews were called in to remove it from the area.
Police say they are still investigating how the man died and how he ended up at the dam.