A body was found in the Grand River in Kitchener’s east end Tuesday morning.

The body of was discovered around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Grand River near Kolb Park, not far from Victoria Street North and Centennial Road, by a man who was fishing in the area.

Police say they believe the body belongs to Clayton Collison, a 20-year-old Cambridge man who went missing early Saturday morning and was last seen on Victoria.

Collison’s disappearance had prompted a massive community search, with more than 100 people gathering in the area on Monday to look for him.

Police say they are working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.

More details to come.