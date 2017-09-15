Featured
Blue-green algae found in three GRCA reservoirs
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 4:19PM EDT
The Grand River Conservation Authority says blue-green algae has been found in three area reservoirs.
The algae may contain microcystin, a toxin which can cause illness if injested by people or animals.
Anyone visiting Conestogo, Belwood and Woolwich reservoirs are urged to take the following precautions:
- Keep children and pets away from the algae
- Avoid contact with the algae
- Don’t swim in the water
- Don’t fish from the lake
- Don’t drink the water
Boaters are also asked to avoid touching the algae.
No illnesses have been reported.
Algae blooms usually occur during hot, dry weather.