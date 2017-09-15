The Grand River Conservation Authority says blue-green algae has been found in three area reservoirs.

The algae may contain microcystin, a toxin which can cause illness if injested by people or animals.

Anyone visiting Conestogo, Belwood and Woolwich reservoirs are urged to take the following precautions:

  • Keep children and pets away from the algae
  • Avoid contact with the algae
  • Don’t swim in the water
  • Don’t fish from the lake
  • Don’t drink the water

Boaters are also asked to avoid touching the algae.

No illnesses have been reported.

Algae blooms usually occur during hot, dry weather.