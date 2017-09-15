

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority says blue-green algae has been found in three area reservoirs.

The algae may contain microcystin, a toxin which can cause illness if injested by people or animals.

Anyone visiting Conestogo, Belwood and Woolwich reservoirs are urged to take the following precautions:

Keep children and pets away from the algae

Avoid contact with the algae

Don’t swim in the water

Don’t fish from the lake

Don’t drink the water

Boaters are also asked to avoid touching the algae.

No illnesses have been reported.

Algae blooms usually occur during hot, dry weather.