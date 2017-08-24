

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





Eight months ago, Jonah Manley got a keyboard for Christmas.

“I couldn’t play anything on it,” says the ten-year-old.

He started off on the harmonium, with his dad teaching him one note of ‘Hallelujah’ every day.

“He didn’t like it at first,” says John Manley, Jonah’s father. “But after he got one or two verses down, he realized he was producing something.”

Manley has learned countless songs since and draws crowds in Stratford when he plays on the public pianos.

“Every time they’re uncovered we play,” he says. “I’ve been almost busking lately.”

Manley’s father says the ten-year-old has always had an extraordinary memory but even he’s a bit surprised by how quickly his son has progressed on the piano.

“Every morning as soon as he’s done breakfast, he goes in and plays the piano for a half hour,” says Manley. “And then right after lunch, first thing he wants to do is play the piano for half an hour.”

“The feel of it and the sounds of the music I’m making, it makes me feel good,” says the younger Manley.

When asked what he’d say to his parents, “I’m glad they’ve supported me. I have to say thank you to them.”

With reporting by Maleeha Sheikh