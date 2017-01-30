

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





BlackBerry’s chief executive officer says he supports the efforts of other Canadian tech leaders pushing for the federal government to offer visas to tech workers left in limbo by U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order.

The executive order bans visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States, including people who have work permits.

In response to that action, a group calling itself Tech Without Borders released a letter pledging support for an inclusive Canada and calling on the federal government to provide visas to any tech workers affected by the ban.

It has been signed by people who work in Canada for tech giants like Facebook and Google, as well as representatives of several Waterloo Region-based tech companies.

Appearing on BNN’s Business Day AM Monday, John Chen said that he was in favour of the Tech Without Borders initiative, as he sees attracting tech talent to Canada as key to building up the industry in the country.

“I will support it,” he said.

Industry leaders say Canada does not have enough people in programming and other related fields to meet the demand of the fast-growing tech sector.

Chen is an American and a member of the Republican Party. In 2005, then-U.S. President George W. Bush appointed him to the President’s Export Council, which advises the American government on matters relating to international trade.

Prior to last November’s election, he said that he was concerned about the potential impact of a Trump victory on immigration policy, while at the same time liking what he heard as suggestions that Trump would make it easier to conduct business on a global scale.

“This, unfortunately, doesn’t help in that regard,” he told BNN.

“I think most of us are a little shocked and concerned about the sharpness of the executive orders.”

Chen said he was not aware of any BlackBerry employees affected by the order.

The BlackBerry CEO also talked about Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

He said he was disappointed in the decision, but holding out hope that the U.S. still plans to pursue individual trade agreements with the affected countries.

“I’m hoping this is kind of a ‘get everybody to the table’ move,” he said.