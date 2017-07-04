Featured
Black substance poured onto Canadian flag over long weekend
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 8:50AM EDT
A black substance could be seen spilled over the Canadian flag at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener in what appears to be an act of vandalism.
Police said it happened sometime overnight on July 1.
A banner could also be seen hung over the flag. It has since been removed.
The flag is at risk of being taken down following the incident.
An investigation is underway.
