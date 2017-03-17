

CTV Kitchener





Officials with Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest said Friday that Bingemans “will no longer be continuing as an official festhalle” with Canada’s largest Bavarian festival.

“Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is disappointed by the recent decision by the Bingeman family to leave the Oktoberfest festhalle family,” festival president Margo Jones said in a news release.

While Bingemans will no longer be considered an ‘official’ festhalle, Bingemans president Mark Bingeman says it will still continue to operate Kool Haus, as well as various other Oktoberfest related events.

“After many discussions with KW Oktoberfest, it’s unfortunate that with the length of time that Bingemans has been involved with the festival, we have chosen to not be an accredited festhalle,” says Bingeman.

There will be 13 official festhallens for this year’s edition of Oktoberfest, which will kick off on Oct. 6.

The not-for-profit festival began in 1969.