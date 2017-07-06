Featured
Big Wreck, Glass Tiger to play free concert in Kitchener
Big Wreck are seen in this publicity photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 5:33PM EDT
Two big names in Canadian rock music will headline a free concert in downtown Kitchener later this month.
Big Wreck and Glass Tiger were announced Thursday as two of the three acts performing at the Kitchener stop on the Ontour concert series.
Ontour is a series of concerts happening around Ontario to mark the province’s 150th anniversary.
The Kitchener concert will take place on July 21, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Carl Zehr Square. It will also include a third performer yet to be announced.
More 80s hits will be heard at Carl Zehr Square the following day, when Platinum Blonde and The Spoons perform as part of the free Rock and Rumble event.
There will also be an Ontour concert in Guelph on Aug. 24. Performers have yet to be announced for that show.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Big Wreck, Glass Tiger to play free concert in Kitchener
- Bystanders likely saved life of woman in distress in Lake Erie: police
- Tool helps enforce law mandating drivers give cyclists space
- Dead coyote left outside home for second time in 3 months
- Father upset after daughter hits cable line while biking