Two big names in Canadian rock music will headline a free concert in downtown Kitchener later this month.

Big Wreck and Glass Tiger were announced Thursday as two of the three acts performing at the Kitchener stop on the Ontour concert series.

Ontour is a series of concerts happening around Ontario to mark the province’s 150th anniversary.

The Kitchener concert will take place on July 21, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Carl Zehr Square. It will also include a third performer yet to be announced.

More 80s hits will be heard at Carl Zehr Square the following day, when Platinum Blonde and The Spoons perform as part of the free Rock and Rumble event.

There will also be an Ontour concert in Guelph on Aug. 24. Performers have yet to be announced for that show.