Homecoming is one of the biggest celebrations of the school year at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Thousands of students proudly wore gold and purple Saturday as they cheered on the Golden Hawks football team as they took on Western Mustangs in a rematch of the Yates Cup Final.

“When we’re in the stands it’s wild,” said one student. “The energy is crazy.”

Unfortunately football fans left a little disappointed. The Mustangs beat the Golden Hawks 29-13.

But homecoming is about the party just as much as it’s about the game.

Some students started as early as 9 a.m.

Waterloo Regional Police say they plan for this weekend a year in advance.

Officers patrolled the streets to make sure students stayed safe while still having fun.

“In the command post you’ll see different stations set up,” Superintendent Daryl Goetz. “Police will have their station, EMS will have their station, as well as Waterloo By-Law and Waterloo Fire.”

At least one student was taken to hospital with fractured arm after falling from a roof.