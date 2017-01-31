Featured
Bedroom fire spreads, causing extensive damage to home
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 4:15PM EST
A home in Cambridge’s east end was significantly damaged by fire on Monday.
Firefighters were first called to the Shadeland Court property around 4 p.m.
In total, 23 firefighters ended up at the home, where the fire began in an exhaust fan in an upper-floor bedroom.
The fire quickly spread to the attic and roof. A washroom was also damaged, while smoke permeated the entire floor.
Firefighters say damaged is expected to top $100,000.
Everybody inside the home at the time was able to get to safety.
