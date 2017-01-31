

A home in Cambridge’s east end was significantly damaged by fire on Monday.

Firefighters were first called to the Shadeland Court property around 4 p.m.

In total, 23 firefighters ended up at the home, where the fire began in an exhaust fan in an upper-floor bedroom.

The fire quickly spread to the attic and roof. A washroom was also damaged, while smoke permeated the entire floor.

Firefighters say damaged is expected to top $100,000.

Everybody inside the home at the time was able to get to safety.