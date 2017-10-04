

CTV Kitchener





The province’s test of a basic income is ramping up, with 400 people expected to receive payments this month.

The pilot project, which was announced this spring, sees eligible people in Hamilton, Brantford, Brant County, Lindsay and the Thunder Bay area given a certain amount of money per year without having to meet the qualifications for existing welfare programs.

Advocates have touted a basic income as a means of giving low-income people a better sense of stability, which can in turn improve their lives with respect to health and employment.

Under the pilot project, an eligible single person – someone who makes less than $34,000 per year – receives nearly $17,000 per year. Couples receive more money, but need to be earning more to qualify. Seniors and children are not eligible for the basic income.

The number of people being admitted into the pilot project is being capped at 4,000, with random selection used to determine recipients.

The province expects to watch the effectiveness of the basic income for three years, focusing on measuring outcomes such as employment, education, housing stability, health-care usage and food security.